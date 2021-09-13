Kimberly Ann Brletich

Kim A. Brletich “Big Mama”, “Pooker” “Grannie”, 58, of Hibbing, died unexpectedly at her home. She was born in Hibbing on July 6, 1963 to Charlie and Marlene (Klobuchar) Brletich. Kim Graduated from Chisholm High School. She worked at the Hibbing Hospital for over 23 years as a custodian eventually becoming a lead custodian. Kim was an excellent cook , was crafty and had a knack for party planning. She was the life of the party and loved everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
Kim is survived by her father, Charlie Brletich; one and only daughter, Echo (Frankie) Stuntebeck; siblings, Audra (Mike) White and David (Sheila Krogstad) Brletich; granddaughters, Trinity, Ella, Adalynn and Kennadi Stunebeck; nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Also her beloved cat, Fury.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene.
A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 25, 2021 at Maple Hill Hall in Hibbing, Minn., starting at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.