Kimberly Ann Brletich

Kim A. Brletich “Big Mama”, “Pooker” “Grannie”, 58, of Hibbing, died unexpectedly at her home. She was born in Hibbing on July 6, 1963 to Charlie and Marlene (Klobuchar) Brletich. Kim Graduated from Chisholm High School. She worked at the Hibbing Hospital for over 23 years as a custodian eventually becoming a lead custodian. Kim was an excellent cook , was crafty and had a knack for party planning. She was the life of the party and loved everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.

Kim is survived by her father, Charlie Brletich; one and only daughter, Echo (Frankie) Stuntebeck; siblings, Audra (Mike) White and David (Sheila Krogstad) Brletich; granddaughters, Trinity, Ella, Adalynn and Kennadi Stunebeck; nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Also her beloved cat, Fury.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Marlene.

A celebration of life will be held on Sept. 25, 2021 at Maple Hill Hall in Hibbing, Minn., starting at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kimberly Brletich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Load entries