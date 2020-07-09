Kim Alan Johnson, 65, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
Kim was born May 15, 1955, in Hibbing. The son of Dorothy and Louis Johnson. He was a lifelong Hibbing resident, graduating from Hibbing High School in 1973. He worked many years at Hibbing Electronics before retiring. His later years were spent volunteering for the local food shelf. He loved spending time out at the lake, ending the nights around a fire. You could find him riding his scooter around town or his wheelers deep in the woods. But most of all, he took great joy spending time with his children and grandchildren, teaching them valuable skills in life.
Kim is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Findley (Richard); son, Jeremy Johnson (Helaina); his grandchildren: Myles, Braylah, and Rylynne; former wife, Cathy Johnson; his sister, Jill Wangen; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dale Johnson.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
