Kevin Ross Dungan, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Kevin had an exceptional love for the outdoors. He loved spending time in the woods and sharing his hobbies of hunting, fishing and golfing.
Kevin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen; son, Adam (Pam), daughter, Jane (James) Plese and son, Michael (Cara) Utley; grandchildren: Cooper, Emma, Caleb, Ruby, Joseph and Bentley; brother, Michael (Linda); and cats, Ali and Lucy.
Kevin will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love for life.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.