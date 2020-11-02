Kevin Ross Dungan

Kevin Ross Dungan, a loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68 on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.

Kevin had an exceptional love for the outdoors. He loved spending time in the woods and sharing his hobbies of hunting, fishing and golfing.

Kevin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen; son, Adam (Pam), daughter, Jane (James) Plese and son, Michael (Cara) Utley; grandchildren: Cooper, Emma, Caleb, Ruby, Joseph and Bentley; brother, Michael (Linda); and cats, Ali and Lucy.

Kevin will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his love for life.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

