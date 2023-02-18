Kevin Richard Perkins, 40, of Hoyt Lakes, formerly of Aurora died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines due to a lifelong heart condition, with his mother by his side.
He was born on March 8, 1982, to Richard and Cindy (Adams) Perkins in Aurora. He grew up in Aurora and graduated from Mesabi East High, Class of 2000 where he was a student athlete participating in football, basketball and baseball. He furthered his education at Vermilion Community College in Ely.
He has been employed as a PCA and later promoted to management at the DRCC for thirteen years. Mostly recently he had been working as a security guard for North Tech Security. Kevin was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends playing cards, marbles, bean bags, and golfing. He enjoyed any chance to BBQ. He took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his mother in the kitchen, baking and cooking. Kevin was an excellent cook; and it is said baking pasties was his favorite.
Kevin is remembered for being kind hearted, reserved, caring and loving son who was always willing to help others. He will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his mother, Cindy of Aurora; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00—3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
