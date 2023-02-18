Kevin Richard Perkins

Kevin Richard Perkins

Kevin Richard Perkins, 40, of Hoyt Lakes, formerly of Aurora died Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Essentia Health-Northern Pines due to a lifelong heart condition, with his mother by his side.

