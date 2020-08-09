Kevin H. Vojacek, 56, of West St. Paul, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, after a long battle with kidney, liver and heart disease.
Kevin was born in Hibbing on March 4, 1964. He graduated from Hibbing High School and attended Hibbing Votech. He was a printer in Georgia and Shakopee, Minn., until late 2016 when a fall at work resulted in a fractured hip forcing his retirement.
He is survived by daughter, Anna; mother, Bette; brother, Terry; sisters, Betsy Graber and Michelle (Jeffrey); five nephews and five nieces along with their families; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kevin was preceded in death by his sister, Candy Howg.
Kevin’s family would like to thank his health care team at Health Partners Specialty Clinic in St Paul; Davita Kidney Care of West St. Paul; and all other providers who assisted with thoughtful and compassionate care.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.