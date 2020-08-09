Kevin H. Vojacek

Kevin H. Vojacek, 56, of West St. Paul, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, after a long battle with kidney, liver and heart disease.

Kevin was born in Hibbing on March 4, 1964. He graduated from Hibbing High School and attended Hibbing Votech. He was a printer in Georgia and Shakopee, Minn., until late 2016 when a fall at work resulted in a fractured hip forcing his retirement.

He is survived by daughter, Anna; mother, Bette; brother, Terry; sisters, Betsy Graber and Michelle (Jeffrey); five nephews and five nieces along with their families; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his sister, Candy Howg.

Kevin’s family would like to thank his health care team at Health Partners Specialty Clinic in St Paul; Davita Kidney Care of West St. Paul; and all other providers who assisted with thoughtful and compassionate care.

A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.

