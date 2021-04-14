Kevin Andrew Chilcote passed away unexpectedly but peacefully from natural causes at his home in Minneapolis on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
He was born Nov. 3, 1971, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., and grew up in Hibbing, Minn. Kevin was a gifted artist with a beautiful sense of humor. He graduated from Hibbing High School and attended UMD as an art major. Kevin worked for KBJR and WDIO in Duluth and as a truck driver for Halvor Lines before entering the Minneapolis Institute of Arts, where he was awarded an Associate Degree in Arts and Science in 1999. Following graduation he worked as an animator for OOPs Productions in Minneapolis, then joined Metro Cable Network 6 as a graphic artist, videographer and video editor. He enjoyed drawing, canoeing, camping and hanging out with his beloved neighbors in NE Minneapolis. He was as strong as an ox yet gentle as a lamb.
Kevin is survived by his mother, Roberta Chilcote; and father, Dennis (Sedna Cedarstone) Chilcote; brother, Craig (Kerri) Chilcote; aunts and uncles: Maureen (Edward) Gregorich, Shelley Christensen, Patricia (Jeffrey) Bozicevich, Gary (Rene) Chilcote, Glen (Laurie) Chilcote, and R.L. Christensen; niece, Gwen Chilcote; cousins, second cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Donald and Phyllis Chilcote; maternal grandparents, Reynolds (Red) L. and Shirley Christensen; and nephew, Egan Chilcote.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia, Minn., at a later date.
