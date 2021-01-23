Kerry Doyle Judkins, 62, of Hibbing, Minn, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

He was born in Virginia, Minn., on Feb. 25, 1958, to Dwayne and Evelyn (Chandler) Judkins. Kerry graduated from Aurora High School and continued on to become a sergeant in the United States Army and served his country in the Gulf War. He loved his dog, puzzling and watching JAG. Most of all, he loved his grandkids and spending time with his close friends.

He is survived by his grandchildren; Jonathan Knauer and Makayla Kanuer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; Marlinda Judkins; and daughter, Tamara Knauer. A private graveside service took place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.

