We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Kent Patrick Hollis, 60, of Hibbing, Minn., on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born in Hibbing on Oct. 9, 1960, to Rex D. Hollis and Elizabeth J. (Starcevic) Hollis. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1980. After high school, Kent went to work for his father’s restaurant in Birmingham, Ala., and later returned to the Iron Range and worked for Superior Rock Bit Co. in Virginia, Minn., for many years, and most recently in the medical transport services industry. He enjoyed all Minnesota sport teams, classic cars, motorcycles, was a race car enthusiast and also enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Kent is survived by his loving mother, Elizabeth J. Hagen; siblings: Gary Hollis, Gail Hollis Antrim, Mark Hollis and John Hagen; three nieces; and one nephew. He also leaves many other family members and friends and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rex D. Hollis and his grandparents.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with immediate family.
Memorials of your choice can be sent in Kent’s name.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
