Kent Andrew Owens, 53, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Platte County Memorial Hospital, Wheatland, Wyo., after battling cancer.
Kent was born Dec. 15, 1967, the son of Franklin “Wayne” and Patricia (Beaty) Owens, in Peoria, Ill. He was raised and educated in Virginia, Minn., and graduated in 1986. After high school Kent drove truck and worked for various construction companies. He moved to Wyoming in the early nineties, eventually settling in Wheatland. He worked for the detention center, sheriff’s office, the Marshalls and the Wheatland Police Department as a K-9 officer. In 2007 he married Jerrene (Jackson) Braisted. He then went to work at the South Antelope Mine where he was employed until his death.
Kent is survived by his wife, Jerrene Owens of Wheatland; stepmom, Betty Owens of Colorado Springs, Colo.; son, Dustin (Taylor Minard) Owens-Welch of Wheatland; stepchildren, Tyler (Brittney) Braisted of Chugwater, Wyo., Maci (Mike) Deavila of Billings, Mont., and Kolby (Priscilla) Braisted of Dallas, Texas; brother, Todd (Alisa) Owens of Woodland Park, Colo.; stepsister, Rayme (Justin) Johansen of Castle Rock, Colo.; niece, Ella Johansen; and grandchildren: Aleia Owens-Welch, Hollis Owens-Welch, Brecklynn Braisted, Paxton Deavila, and Tatum Cary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia Owens, in 1980, and Wayne Owens, in 2018.
A memorial in Kent’s name has been set up at Platte Valley Bank, 200 Sixteenth Street, Wheatland, Wyoming 82201. Money collected will be used to plant trees in the new portion of the Wheatland Cemetery.
Celebration of Life date to be scheduled.
The Gorman Funeral Homes - Platte Chapel of Wheatland are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kent Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
