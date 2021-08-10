Kenneth Woodrow Averill passed away Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his favorite girls: Wife Ramona, Daughter Cherie, Granddaughters: Bobbi, Ramona and Liseta.
He was born April 3, 1929, in Jackson, Mich., to Fordis and Eva Averill. Ken always called Hill City, Minn., “Home!” As a young man he started his lifetime career as a Milkman, and later he was known as the Taystee Bread Man!
His favorite delivery date would be the day he met his sweetheart, Ramona, who later became his wife of 61 years. They raised their two children as his career moved him and his family around to International Falls, Virginia, Eveleth and Grand Rapids.
Ken is survived by his wife Ramona (Birt); two children, Robert (Pat) Coe of Chico, Calif., and Cherie (Chris) Averill Manner of Mountain Iron; three granddaughters, Amber (Ron) McKinnis, Bobbi Lin (Pat) Succio and Ramona (Eric) Helmer. Also blessed with 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandsons; and many nieces and nephews; brothers, David (Christie) Averill, Donald (Eva) Smith; sisters: Donna Jensen, Della Mimm, Phyllis (Bob) Tilley, Patricia Pint, Ruth (Mike) Hardy.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Two very special people, Woodrow and Dora Smith of Brainerd, Minn., sister, Helen (Honey) Averill.; brothers, LeRoy Smith, Keith Smith both from Brainerd; and a great-grandson, Austin Palkovich of Chisholm.
We would like to extend a special Thank You to East Range Hospice. You were all so kind and we appreciate all the help you have given us.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday Aug. 16, at Rupp Funeral in Chisholm.
A lunch will follow at Ken and Ramona’s home.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
