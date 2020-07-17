Kenneth Wayne Barby

Kenneth “Ken” Wayne Barby passed away July 8, 2020, at his home in Ely of natural causes.
Ken was a devout son, loving brother, and beloved father and uncle. He was born and raised in International Falls by Charles and Dorothy Barby. He loved living in northern Minnesota and remained here his entire life, retiring after a hard-worked, full career as a lead lineman with Minnesota Power. He later settled in Ely with his significant other, Linda.
Ken enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports, especially hockey. He enjoyed family and many friends and was a clever conversationalist and skilled sportsmen. He will be greatly missed.
Ken is survived by two daughters, Lee Taylor and Danielle Barby(Jeff Walker); and grandson, Andrew Walker; two brothers, Ronald Barby and Richard Barby(Marcia Stoddard); nieces, Alexandra Barby and her children, Heather Barby and Jessamine Barby; and nephew, Jeremiah Barby. Also surviving him is his aunt, Mary Jane; other extended family; and many lifelong friends, including fellow outdoorsman and family friend, Tony Belak. Not to be left out and greatly loved is his dog, Casey Wayne, who was a comforting companion.
Preceding him in death were his beloved father and mother, many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. Also preceding him in passing was Linda. Ken was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
A memorial and family reunion will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
