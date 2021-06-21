Kenneth Warren Trembath, 97, longtime resident of Hibbing, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Stoney River Assisted Living in Ramsey, Minn.
He was born Oct. 5, 1923, in Hibbing, Minn., the son of Albert and Alice (Hannula) Trembath. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School.
Kenneth worked as a machinist for US Steel, Minntac for 41 years. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing, the Kiwanis, and the Ski Club.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Patrick) Wilson; sons, Kenneth (Clarice) Trembath, and Scott (Bonnie) Trembath; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 75 years, Edith; sisters, Alice and Lucille; brothers, Stanley and Georgie; grandson, Bradley; and great-grandson, Jack.
A private Funeral service was held.
Interment was in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials are preferred to Wesley United Methodist Church in Hibbing.
Family services were provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
