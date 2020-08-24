Kenneth W. Pulkinen

Ken Pulkinen passed away peacefully at his home with his lovely wife Linda at his side on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1942, in Ely.
He was an Army Veteran from 1961 – 1664 serving in Germany. His passions were fishing, hunting, canning, baking, making walking sticks and canes with his brother out of willow trees branches.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of 52 years, a great wonderful marriage; sister, Carol Pulkinen; his children: daughter, Tina (Marty) Petron, son, Eric (fiancée, Paula); grandchildren: Sam, Jacob, Christopher, Alex, Lilly; great-granddaughters, Coraline, Brylly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eino and Adele Pulkinen, sister, Arelene; brother, William “Billy”; sister, Lois.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
