Kenneth Stolhammer

Kenneth William Stolhammer, 92, of Hibbing, Minn., went Home to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Sept. 7, 2021.
He was born to John William and Ruth Florence (Carlson) Stolhammer in Chicago, Ill., on June 17,1929.
Ken was a veteran of the Korean War, serving 18 months in Korea as an information specialist. He attended Bethel College in St Paul prior to his departure for Korea, and completed his BS and his Masters degree at the U of MN following his return. His career led him to Annandale then Waseca, Minn., and finally to Hibbing where he was a career guidance counselor at Hibbing High School for 24 years, taking early retirement in 1987.
Ken married Signora Olson on Sept. 18,1954, after meeting her on a blind date while Sig studied nursing. They enjoyed gardening, camping and traveling together with family and friends. He was an active member of Chisholm Baptist Church, serving in a variety of roles and especially enjoyed being part of the choir and various music ensembles. He loved classical music and reading. After Sig died he spent many hours caring for the perennial gardens that she loved to putter in.
Ken is survived by his children: Becky (Eldon) Porter, Karen (Jim) Faust, Kevin (Leoni), Kraig (Siri), Rachel (John) Ohman, 23 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren (with four more arrivals expected still in 2021). Ken is also survived by his brother, Don (Donna) Stolhammer; and his sister-in-law, Doris Stolhammer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sig; his oldest son, Keith; his parents; brother and two sisters.
The family requests that memorials be given to Gideons International.
Ken’s memorial service was held Monday, Sept, 13, at Chisholm Baptist Church.
