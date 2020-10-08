Kenneth Simon Koski, 74, of Cook, Minn., peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at Mlaker Funeral Home in Cook
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lunch will follow at the VFW in Cook.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to the VFW Honor Guard, Cook, MN Post 1757.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Cook VFW Honor Guard Post 1757 and the Orr American Legion Honor Guard Post 480.
Family respectfully requests that the mask mandate be adhered to.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
