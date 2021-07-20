Kenneth Siebert, 82, of Virginia, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Waterview Pines in Virginia. He was born Nov. 24, 1938, in Thief River Falls, the son of Paul and Alma (Rausch) Siebert, and grew up on the family farm in Goodridge, Minn. He enlisted in the United States Army and served from 1958 until 1961. Ken married Donna Grulke on July 25, 1964, at Palisade, Minn. He was employed in road construction and worked for Aysta Dairy prior to his 31-year career as a millwright for US Steel Minntac, retiring in 2001. Ken was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Virginia, and had held an office in Steelworkers Local 1938. After his retirement, Ken worked at Mesabi Community and Technical College teaching Millwright classes for 5 years, and was a driver for Ken Waschke Auto for 3 years.
Ken's life was filled with love and laughter. How this man enjoyed kids. So many photographs show Ken wrestling with and snuggling his four boys. He never changed, always playing with his grandkids, nieces and nephews.
So many lost a loved one this morning. Donna lost her husband of 57 years. Tom (Tina), Paul (Cathy), Todd (Lori), and Dan (Kristen), lost their Dad. Grandsons - Brandon, Beth, Derek, Melissa, Cody, Matt and Tim lost their loving Grandpa as well. Lucie, Stella, Easton and Jack lost their Great -Grandpa; Betty Harder lost her brother; and Stanley Panek lost his brother-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Gordon, Raymond, Arlene, Doris and Harold.
The Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia. Pastor Brad Felix will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are preferred.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
