Kenneth Robert Kallio, 77, of Balkan Township, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Fairview University in Minneapolis.
He was born June 9, 1945, in Chisholm, Minn., to George and Molly (Nucech) Kallio and was a lifelong Balkan resident. He was a school teacher for the Mesabi East School District. Kenneth was united in marriage on June 16, 1967, in Chisholm, to Jonelle C. Sunty. He was a beekeeper for over 60 years, selling honey; and in his spare time, he would sew wool mitts, giving them away to family and friends. He was a member of the North Star Draft Horse Association, active in the Balkan Township community, and was past president of the Balkan and Circle H saddle clubs. He enjoyed working on his hobby farm, playing his guitar and singing, hunting, fishing, and woodworking. He also had a passion and love of art and drawing.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Jonelle; children: Kevin (Nancy) and Kimberly (Mark) Yuretich; two grandchildren, Logan and Justin Yuretich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia (Jess) Komidor; and in-laws, Doris and Lauri Sunty.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Balkan Township Community Center, Chisholm. Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery at a later date.
