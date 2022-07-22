Kenneth (Pudder) Trembath

Kenneth (Pudder) Trembath, 72, of Pine City, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Ken was born in Hibbing, Minn., on June 29, 1950, the son of Kenneth and Edith Trembath. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1968 and was married to Clarice Trembath (Dostal) on Feb. 8, 1975. They were happily married for 47 years.

