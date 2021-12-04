Kenneth Perry Smith, 83, of Hibbing, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
He was born on July 27, 1938, in Fargo, N.D. to Perry and Mabel (Berg) Smith. He married Peggy Burdick on Sept. 3, 1960 in Hibbing.
Kenneth worked at Erie Mining Co and eventually transferred to Hibbing Taconite upon the opening of that plant. He retired from Hibbing Taconite in January 1994 at the age of 55. He continued to do welding and fabricating work at home with projects like the metal balconies on the South side of the Lybba Deli. He also did work for various companies around town.
Ken was a hard worker, a perfectionist. He could fix anything, especially vehicles back in the day. He enjoyed going to sales, auctions and of course family events. He enjoyed visiting with friends and family such as Ray Maki, Kermit Nelson, Frank Lockhart and Danny Lamphere, who have all passed on. Ken and Peggy's home was the gathering place for coffee and pot-stirring antics on most nights with Danny and Debbie Lamphere and whoever else wanted to stop by.
Ken is survived by his children: Cheryl Jordan, Karen Olson (Bruce), Stephen Smith (Brenda) and Jeffery Smith; sisters, Margaret Bowles, Donna Lease, and Shirley Kolden; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; sister, Doris; and brothers, Richard, Gordon, Robert; and an infant grandson.
Ken was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved the family pets especially his little dog Muffet. He will be greatly missed, and we will find comfort in knowing we shared a special part of a well-lived life.
Family arrangements have been made through Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.