Kenneth M. Colbenson

Kenneth M. Colbenson, 85, of Kannapolis, N.C., died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, N.C., after complications from COVID.

He was born in Chippewa, WI, to Clarence and Naomi (Manley) Colbenson. He married Shirley (Heikkila) Colbenson in 1956. Ken and Shirley had two children, Robert and Cheryl. Ken was a hard worker and held many jobs. He was also an army veteran. He never met a stranger and was a gentle and kind-hearted man. He loved woodworking, fishing, golfing, painting, and spending time with family.

He is survived by his son, Robert (Cindy) Colbenson; daughter, Cheryl (Michael Holmes) Colbenson; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers.

Ken was cremated and an informal graveside service will be held on June 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt, MN. All are welcome to attend the burial and share memories and parting words. Depending on the MN state COVID restrictions at that time, an informal gathering will be held after the service at the Sawmill Saloon and Restaurant in Virginia, MN.

