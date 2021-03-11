Kenneth M. Colbenson, 85, of Kannapolis, N.C., died Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis, N.C., after complications from COVID.
He was born in Chippewa, WI, to Clarence and Naomi (Manley) Colbenson. He married Shirley (Heikkila) Colbenson in 1956. Ken and Shirley had two children, Robert and Cheryl. Ken was a hard worker and held many jobs. He was also an army veteran. He never met a stranger and was a gentle and kind-hearted man. He loved woodworking, fishing, golfing, painting, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his son, Robert (Cindy) Colbenson; daughter, Cheryl (Michael Holmes) Colbenson; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; three brothers; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers.
Ken was cremated and an informal graveside service will be held on June 4, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt, MN. All are welcome to attend the burial and share memories and parting words. Depending on the MN state COVID restrictions at that time, an informal gathering will be held after the service at the Sawmill Saloon and Restaurant in Virginia, MN.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.