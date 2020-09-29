Kenneth L. Washburn

Kenneth Leroy Washburn, 77 of Eveleth, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Kenneth was born on April 17, 1943, in Astoria, Ore., to John and Adeline (Bergeron) Washburn. He lived in Hill City and Eveleth before making his home in Fayal Township. He worked for U.S. Steel Mining Company. Kenneth loved ricing on the lakes, fishing and music; he was never without his harmonica. He also enjoyed working at his saw mill and working outdoors.
He is survived by his children: Vicky Mattson, Shawn Washburn, Gary Mattson, Sheila (Bob) Winters, Amy Lindgren and Daynita (Luke) Smith; six grandchildren: Heather, Amber, Aryan, Audrianna, Coral and Owen; two great-grandchildren, Calvin and Johnathan; two sisters: Patricia (Ronnie) Daniels and Karen Valley; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life for Kenneth will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Fayal Town Hall, 4375 Shady Lane, Eveleth.
Burial will be at the Macville Hay Point Cemetery, Hill City.
Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com.
