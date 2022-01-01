Kenneth (Ken/Kenny) James Forsman, age 71 of Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully in his home on the night of Dec. 6, 2021.
Born and raised in Ely, the third of Dale and Florence Forsman’s ten children, Ken was fearless and always a thrill-seeker. He was the first of the Forsman boys to try ski jumping on Ely’s big scaffold ski jump and went on to jump competitively. When Ken watched a group of bikers pass him on the highway, he thought, “That’s the kind of freedom that I want.” Soon after, Ken bought the fastest production bike sold and started a love of motorcycles and motorcycling that would last a lifetime. He mastered the art of standing on the seat of his Harley at 60 mph. Ken ultimately became the President of the IRMC (Iron Range Motorcycle Club). He loved and was loved by his brothers and sisters in the IRMC Club. It is said Ken was “One of a Kind”, with the key word being, ”kind”. Ken loved his God and His creation. He loved our Nation with the beauty that was available to those that dared to explore it from the Atlantic to the Pacific. It has been said by those that accompanied Ken on those cross-country trips that it wasn’t just motorcycles that earned him the nickname “Fast Ken.”
Ken loved operating anything with a motor. He loved being an engineer on Minntac’s railroad. Whether it was a dozer, an excavator, a production shovel or truck he developed an operator’s expertise. He was a master with heavy equipment. It is said that “Ken could pick your teeth with an excavator.”
Ken was a family man. He loved being with family and friends. On family get-togethers on Johnson Lake, whether it be deer season, or any season, Ken was always a loving part of the festivities. Ken was known for giving the best hugs, and it didn’t make any difference if you were a man, woman, or child.
During his last years, his life was filled with the enjoyment of living with his son, Kenny, Alicia, and the two girls that he adored.
Ken is survived by son, Jeff Struna; daughter, Codi Forsman; son, Kenny (Alicia) Forsman; and grandchildren: Brady, Ashtyn, Kharma, and Marley. Ken is also survived by his siblings: Mike (Ernestine) Forsman, Gerrianne Koskinen, Ruthann (Ray) St. Martin, Dea (Bob) Whitten, Ron Forsman, Paul (Mari Jewel) Forsman, Monica (Tim) Cunningham, Al (Bonnie) Forsman; and sisters-in-law, Becky Forsman and Lynn (Gordy) Dormanen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Florence Forsman; brother, Bob; and nephew, Jake.
A funeral mass for Ken Forsman will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8.
