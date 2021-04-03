Kenneth “Ken” A. Kise, 51 of Fertile, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Sanford Health Care in Fargo, N.D.
Kenneth Allan Kise was born on July 22, 1969, in Grand Forks, N.D., the son of Kenneth and Edna (Kvamme) Kise. Ken grew up in East Grand Forks and Warren, Minn., and graduated in 1987. He joined the United States Navy and then attended college in Thief River Falls, Minn. Ken worked at Simplot and American Crystal Sugar Companies and also worked for local farmers. Ken loved camping and the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.
Ken is survived by his children and their mother Dawn, Samatha Kise of Fargo, N.D., Lila (Hassaan) Khan of St. Paul, Minn., and Nick Kise of Hoyt Lakes, Minn.; siblings, Kevin (Bobbi) Kise of Redfield, S.D. and Edith Bakken of East Grand Forks, Minn.; one grandchild on the way; and his mother, Edna Kise of East Grand Forks.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2004.
Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Middle Grove Cemetery, Mekinock, N.D.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 7, in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN
Military Funeral Honors will be at noon on Wednesday, April 7, at Dahl Funeral Home. Funeral Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 157, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817 and the Minnesota Army National Guard
Military Honors and Graveside Service will be live streamed on Dan Dahl Funeral Home Website and click on Ken’s Obituary.
Inurnment will be inMiddle Grove Cemetery, Mekinock, N.D.
Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN. Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com
