Kenneth Joseph Petron Aug 17, 2022

Kenny Petron, of Avon, Minn., died unexpectedly at his home on July 23, 2022.

Kenny was born in Hibbing, Minn., to Henry and Lucy Petron on Oct. 9, 1956.

Kenny graduated from Hibbing High School in 1975. After graduation he worked on oil rigs in Texas. Eventually he ended up working as a machinist in Minneapolis. He retired this year.

He moved to the St. Cloud area; where he met his wife Pat.

Besides his parents, Kenny was predeceased by three brothers; Davey, Denny, Tommy.

He is survived by siblings: Betty, Joey, Suzy, Terry, Mary.
