Kenneth John Maki, 76, of Pine City, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Essentia – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born June 16, 1945, in Duluth, the son of Waino and Anna (Jarvinen) Maki.
Ken spent the first 40 years of his life on the Iron Range and was known as “Trapper Maki.”
In 1986 he moved to Rush City, where he met the love of his life, Marcia Snyder. They married and lived together in Pine City until his death. He worked many years as a heavy equipment operator. The things he loved most in life were riding his motorcycle or scooter, wheeling, dealing on cars, the animals (especially dogs) that passed through his life, and spending time with Marcia.
Ken is survived by Marcia Snyder of Pine City and her son, Todd Snyder of St. Paul.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Hazel Jarvinen.
There will be no formal funeral service.
Inurnment took place in the Alango Cemetery.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
