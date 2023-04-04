Kenneth Hector Saari
Kenneth Hector Saari, 78, died March 23, 2023, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Virginia, Minnesota. He had been a resident since 2016 and was known by everyone at Edgewood for his kindness, sense of humor and his musical talents.

