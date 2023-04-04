Kenneth Hector Saari
Kenneth Hector Saari, 78, died March 23, 2023, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Virginia, Minnesota. He had been a resident since 2016 and was known by everyone at Edgewood for his kindness, sense of humor and his musical talents.
Ken (Kenny) was born December 1, 1944, in Virginia, Minn., the son of Amelia and Hector Saari. He lived in Britt, began his education at the Pike Sandy country school and graduated from Virginia High School in 1963. After graduation, Ken attended Hibbing Jr. College for their music program and in 1967 he graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in Music Education.
After college graduation, Ken taught high school music for two years, then joined a road band in Kansas City and for many years, performed as a professional musician with various bands and as a solo act. During the 1970s and 1980s he was based in Seattle, playing his electronic accordion and piano in clubs throughout the Northwest. Ken also performed several times in Anchorage, Alaska, entertained on cruise ships and did a six-week gig in Japan.
Ken began accordion lessons in elementary school and by the ninth grade had formed a band, The Vagabonds, with Tom Viezbicke on guitar and Lauren Nelson on drums. After Tom graduated and enlisted in the Navy in 1962, the band transformed into a four piece 1960s rock n’ roll band playing for school assemblies, area high school proms, wedding dances and after sports events at the Miner’s Memorial Building in Virginia.
Music was Ken’s life. Upon returning to the Iron Range in the 1990s, Ken continued playing his accordion and piano at Virginia’s Servicemen’s Club in Virginia and at area assisted living facilities, entertaining the residents with his vast knowledge of old tunes. While Ken was living at Edgewood, one could find him at the grand piano almost daily, taking requests and playing the resident’s favorite old songs from memory
Ken weathered many setbacks in his life but he was always a survivor. He was a strong (stubborn) person of Finnish descent and never gave up. He had SISU!
Ken is survived by nephew, David (Cheryl) Gillis, of Cherry, nieces, Wendy (Mark) Greenwood of Hibbing, Tracey (William) Alaniva of Iowa and many great nieces and nephews. He will also be remembered and missed by old bandmates/friends Tom Viezbicke, Lauren Nelson and all those who knew and loved Ken during his stay at Edgewood.
Ken was preceded in death by parents, Hector and Amelia (Maki) Saari, sister Iris (Bill) Gillis, and uncle Hugo Saari.
If Ken could speak today, he would surely thank all the caring staff at Edgewood Assisted Living for all the love and attention given to him over the past seven years, especially the past few months when he needed it the most.
A memorial/gathering of friends and family will be Wednesday, 1 p.m. April 12, 2023, in the chapel at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living, 705 17th St. North in Virginia.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
