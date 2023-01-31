Kenneth George Richards Jr.
Kenneth “Ken” G. Richards, Jr., 87 of Eveleth died Sunday, January 29, 2023 at Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge in West St. Paul, Minnesota where he resided for the last seven years of his life.
Ken was born on August 26, 1935 in Eveleth to Kenneth Sr. and Angeline (Ellersich) Richards.
Ken graduated from Eveleth High School in 1953. Upon graduation from high school Ken attended Eveleth Junior College and Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where he played football and graduated with a degree in education in 1958. Ken was named to the All North Central Conference Football team in 1957.
He was united in marriage to Delores M. Revermann on August 10, 1963 in Eveleth. Ken was employed by the St. Louis County Public School District and taught elementary students at several locations throughout the county. The majority of his career was spent at Cotton where he proudly served on staff and coached football.
Ken enjoyed curling, took pride in the upkeep of his home and was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church. His true calling and passion was working with youth. This was no more evident than through his tireless direction of the squirt hockey and youth baseball programs in Eveleth for years. After retirement, he volunteered as Treasurer of U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Auxiliary and was involved in organizing community events to support the HHF.
Ken is survived by his children, Leah (Robert) Lencowski of Eagan, MN and Ross (Barb) Richards of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren, Alissa Lencowski and Mikaila Lencowski; sister, Elizabeth (Willilam) Starcevic of Hibbing; sisters-in-law Bonnie Richards and Laurel Roering and brother-in-law Charles Ploeger; numerous nieces and nephews and the staff at Walker Methodist Westwood Ridge who provided him care and dignity.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Delores; brother Thomas Richards, and in-laws Richard Roering, Alfred Revermann, and Kathleen Ploeger.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Resurrection Catholic
Church, Eveleth. Celebrant will be Fr. Justin Fish. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday in Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth and continue for one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. The family requests that those who wish to, in lieu of flowers, send a memorial donation to: The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum 801 Hat Trick Ave. PO Box 679 Eveleth, MN 55734.
