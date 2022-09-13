Kenneth Duane Aho

Kenneth Duane Aho, 61, of Biwabik died Sept. 12, 2022, at home.

Kenneth was born March 2, 1961, graduated from Shakopee High School, the Devry Institute in Phoenix, Ariz., and worked at Hughes Aircraft in Los Angeles in microwave communications.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Aho as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries