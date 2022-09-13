Kenneth Duane Aho Jim Romsaas Sep 13, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kenneth Duane Aho, 61, of Biwabik died Sept. 12, 2022, at home.Kenneth was born March 2, 1961, graduated from Shakopee High School, the Devry Institute in Phoenix, Ariz., and worked at Hughes Aircraft in Los Angeles in microwave communications.Kenneth was a loving son survived by mother, Carol Ann Sherke; sister, Kim Marie Aho; uncle, David Aho; and aunt, Rhonda Sherek.He was preceded in death by his father, Duane Charles Aho.There will be a Memorial Service at Biwabik Community Church of Christ at 1 p.m., with Pastor John Szarke officiating. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Aho as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kenneth Duane Aho Biwabik Community Church Of Christ Christianity David Aho Burial John Szarke Cemetery Duane Charles Aho Load entries × Add an entry as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Missing man found dead in Itasca County Michael Alan Saarela Multi-million dollar loss in Kelly Lake garage fire William and Virginia Pershern Man arrested for assaulting senior couple Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
