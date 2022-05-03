Kenneth Dale “Ems” Norlander, age 81, of Cloquet, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
He was born May 6, 1940, in Virginia the son of Everett and Arline (Westby) Norlander and was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School. Ken grew up in the Virginia area and has lived in Cloquet the last 20 years. He married Bonnie Hughes on Dec. 12, 1996, in Duluth. Ken was employed as a conductor for the Duluth Winnipeg & Pacific Railroad for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and spending time with family and friends.
Ken is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Cloquet; sons: Jim Norlander of Tower, Jerry (Kim) Norlander of Sun City West, Ariz., Kevin (Jeanne) Rice Esko, and John (Leann) Bergman of Cloquet; a sister: Nancy (Wayne) Alford of Greenwood, Miss.; grandchildren: Nick (Bonnie) Norlander of Mountain Iron, Dan Norlander of Virginia, Kelsey (Miles) Everson of Duluth, Thomas Norlander of Hugo, Piper Rice of Esko, and Geoff Bergman & Ethan Bergman of Cloquet; and great-grandchildren: Mabel and Nolan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Norlander.
The Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Amy Janssen will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the donor’s choice.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia, to share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
