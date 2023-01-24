Kenneth Andrew Bayliss
Kenneth Andrew Bayliss born January 29, 1931, at Iron Hub, Minn., to Melvin and Gladys (Wolford) Bayliss, died January 16, 2023, at Essentia Virginia Care Center.
Kenneth Andrew Bayliss
Kenneth Andrew Bayliss born January 29, 1931, at Iron Hub, Minn., to Melvin and Gladys (Wolford) Bayliss, died January 16, 2023, at Essentia Virginia Care Center.
He attended Iron Hub Country School and Aitkin High School. He was a Member of the Aitkin National Guard.
He married Marilyn Nelson September 1959 and they moved into an apartment in Ironton, Minn. In June 1960 they moved to Hoyt Lakes where they bought a house. In 1961 went back to Crosby, Minn.. for 6 months while laid off from the mine but then then returned to Hoyt Lakes and rebought their home.
He worked for Rabbit Mine, Middleton Ford in Crosby, Minn.., Carl Nelson Plumbing out of Deerwood, Minn., and was a diesel mechanic 37 ½ years at Erie Mining (LTV) at Hoyt Lake until his retirement in 1994. While living in Hoyt Lakes, Ken served as a Volunteer Fireman, did Part time work for the Village of Hoyt Lakes and was in a partnership with Cozy Oil and the Phillips 66 Station.
He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Deerwood till moving to Hoyt Lakes and then Faith Lutheran Church. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, Twins baseball games, tv, berry picking, puzzles, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and truly enjoyed making others smile.
He is survived by wife, Marilyn (Nelson); daughter, Renee (Charles) Nolting of Spicer, Minn.; grandson, Nicholas (Hailey Helmin) Nolting, Superior Wis.; granddaughter, Justine (Jonathon Liesener) Spicer, Minn.; sisters: Lillian (Gordy) Davis, Audrey Wycoff, Shirley (Duane) Mead, Jeanine (Jerry) Nephew, Beverly (Jim) Hoffman; sister-in-law, Lois Bayliss; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Melvin and Gladys (Wolford) Bayliss; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Lois Bayliss; brother, Jerome; brothers-in-law, Les Wycoff and Tom Nephew; nephews, Joey, Mike and Mark; and niece, Nadine.
He loved life. He was looking forward to his 92 birthday on the 29th and the arrival of his first great grand baby in May.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, until the family remembrances at 11:30 a.m. at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Burial will follow in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery Columbarium. Following the burial, a luncheon and gathering will take place at the Hoyt Lakes Community Center.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.