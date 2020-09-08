Kenneth Allen Pierson, 71, of Kelly Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020.
Ken was the youngest of five children born to Vernon Pierson and Beulah Gain on July 31, 1949 in Park Rapids, Minn. He grew up in Seattle, Wash., and Meadowlands, Minn. Ken was a 1967 graduate from Meadowlands High School. Ken was very proud of his time serving in the United States Navy on the Oriskany during the Vietnam War. He retired as an E7 in 1977. Ken married the love of his life, Linda Mae Hyatt, on Feb. 16,1974. He spent 46 years being her “Finn.” Ken worked for many companies throughout his life. He loved driving bus for Tac-Tran and all the kids. He also drove OTR for Timberline Trucking out of Superior, Wis., in the summers. Ken taught OTR driving for the Vo-tech then Hibbing Community College all while driving school bus for the school year. Ken finally retired from L&M Radiator in 2008. Ken taught all of his children to work on cars, yes, even the girls (he didn’t want them stranded somewhere), hunting, processing any meat we may have got, teaching them all about guns and the safety of them. He then went on to teach his grandchildren to have the same love of hunting that he had. Ken and Linda enjoyed riding their Spyders this last year and before that their Goldwing going cross country. He will be sadly missed by all.
Ken is survived by his wife, Linda of Kelly Lake; his children, Shane Pierson of Kelly Lake, Jason Pierson of Chisholm, Samantha (Anthony Aikey) Pierson of Hibbing; son-in-law, Scott Hemmer of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; grandchildren: Ryan Pierson, Tyler Pierson, Bryce Urich, Shayna Pierson, Brody Urich, Alyssa Pierson and Kalynn Pierson; step grandchildren: Matt (Destiny) Hemmer, Corinne Hemmer; great grandchildren, Natalie and Ivan; his beloved pug, Midnight; siblings, M. Jean (Ted) Wilde, Keith (Kathy) Pierson; step siblings, Fred (Claudia) Pianfetti, Eleanor (Brad) Jensen, Bonnie Sijord; and a very special young man, Andrew S. Walker.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Tiami Hemmer in 2016, Shanna in 1977; his parents; sister, Shirley; step brother, David Pianfetti; his mother and father-in-law, H. Earl and Aune Hyatt; brother-in-law, John Hyatt; and sister-in-law, Laura Griffith.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Sept. 11, at Range Funeral Home (3702 2nd Avenue West) in Hibbing.
A private family service will be held after the visitation. Pastor Ronald Booth will officiate.
Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are with Range Funeral Home. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
