Ken ‘Nappu’ Hegman

Kenneth Maynard Hegman, of Ely, Minn., passed away peacefully in his sleep after suffering injuries from a fall off his bike while riding with his bride of 53 years on a beautiful Sunday afternoon.
Ken was born on May 21, 1946, and grew up in Winton, Minn. After a brief stint at Vermilion Community College, he worked at Reserve and then was drafted into the Army. Following his service, he returned to Ely to become a Master Electrician, working in the local mines, for the City of Gilbert, the City of Ely and ended his career with Canoe Country Electric. Ken married Cheryl in 1967, and together they raised four children. He led his family with his heroic Faith, and taught them his love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He took every opportunity to enjoy the Northwoods. Family was of utmost importance to Ken, and you could always find him in the stands at his grandchildren’s games, concerts, recitals, and plays. He was their greatest fan.
Even as Parkinson’s and other health concerns made things more difficult, Ken was always determined to live life to the fullest, which was made possible by the dedication of his wife and good friends.
Ken is survived and deeply missed by his family: wife, Cheryl; children: Jacque (Bill) Horvat, Ken (Kristine) Hegman, Kristie (Minh) Dang, and Tim (Riana) Hegman; grandchildren: Trevor, Andrew, Ashley, Morgan, Emma, Jakson, Charlotte, Sawyer, Noah and Olivia.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Mazie Maki, and uncles and cousins.
Ken was a man of deep faith, who also loved a good party.
Join us for a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, on the patio at the yard at Veterans on the Lake. Please bring a chair or blanket, dress comfortably, and be ready to share your happy memories of Ken.
