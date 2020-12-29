Kelly Joan Schrader, 42 of Bloomington, Minn., passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
She was born Jan. 17, 1978.
Kelly graduated from Virginia High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from NDSU and her Master’s in Software Engineering from the University of Minnesota.
She enjoyed camping, crafting, crocheting, cooking and baking, board games and a good Disney movie. She had a big heart and was loved by all.
Kelly is survived by parents, James and Kathleen Schrader; siblings, Therese (Brian) Metcalf, Greg (Abby) Schrader and Jacob Schrader; nieces and nephews: Ashley, Bennett, Alexa, Henry and Addison; many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by brother, Nicholas Schrader; grandparents, Coney and Doris Schrader and Arthur and Margaret Todd.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at The Church of the Nativity of Mary, 9900 Lyndale Avenue S., Bloomington, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Please join the family in person or by livestream for the funeral mass. A second visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 306 2nd St S, Virginia.
Interment Calvary Cemetery, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her mother, Kathleen.
www.GILLBROTHERS.com, Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.