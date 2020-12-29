Kelly Joan Schrader

Kelly Joan Schrader, 42 of Bloomington, Minn., passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

She was born Jan. 17, 1978.

Kelly graduated from Virginia High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from NDSU and her Master’s in Software Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

She enjoyed camping, crafting, crocheting, cooking and baking, board games and a good Disney movie. She had a big heart and was loved by all.

Kelly is survived by parents, James and Kathleen Schrader; siblings, Therese (Brian) Metcalf, Greg (Abby) Schrader and Jacob Schrader; nieces and nephews: Ashley, Bennett, Alexa, Henry and Addison; many family and friends.

She was preceded in death by brother, Nicholas Schrader; grandparents, Coney and Doris Schrader and Arthur and Margaret Todd.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at The Church of the Nativity of Mary, 9900 Lyndale Avenue S., Bloomington, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.

Please join the family in person or by livestream for the funeral mass. A second visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 306 2nd St S, Virginia.

Interment Calvary Cemetery, Virginia.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her mother, Kathleen.

www.GILLBROTHERS.com, Bloomington, MN 952-888-7771

