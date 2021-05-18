Kelli R. Samuelson, 51, Hibbing, and formerly of Keewatin, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn.
She was born Feb. 26, 1970, to David and Donna (Vaughn) Boelter in Elk Grove Village, Il. A homemaker by trade, Kelli loved being a grandma most of all.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sarah (Randy Kasper) Samuelson, Hibbing, Amy (Joseph) Thompson, Hibbing, and Samantha (Adrian) Smock, Chisholm, Minn.; her mother and step-father, Donna (Martin) Moore, Virginia Beach, Va.; fiancé, Robert Mallick Sr., Hibbing; mother-in-law, Alice Mallick; siblings: David Boelter Jr., of Illinois, Michael, Hibbing, Tina (Rachel Smith) Christensen, Norfolk, Va., and Amber (Lisa) Montero, Virginia Beach, Va.; her seven beloved grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, David Boelter; brothers, Cory and Robert; and grandparents, Gloria Przyborski, Lee Vaughn; and Jim and Leona Boelter.
Per Kelli’s request there will be a private graveside service held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence for Kelli, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
