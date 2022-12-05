Keith Pierson
1938-2022
Keith Edward Pierson, 84, of Hibbing, Minn., passed away in the comfort of his home with family at his side on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
Keith was born in Osage, Minn., on Sept. 14, 1938, to Vernon Pierson and Beulah Parks. He grew up in the Osage area and graduated from Park Rapids High School. After school, Keith wasted no time and got right into what would become his lifelong career of construction work. Keith was a self-employed contractor with his drywall and painting business for over 30 years. He met Kathleen Anderson in Hibbing, who he would marry on Dec. 24, 1958, and they were married for almost 64 years. They spent time following some of Keith’s work and living in both Duluth, Minn., and Seattle, Wash., for short periods of time. Keith and Kathy eventually settled in Hibbing where they raised their family. He built a beautiful home on Island Lake south of town where they spent the last 34 years enjoying their special spot. Keith was a hard worker and great business owner. With that was able to retire at 62 and enjoy his family and all the things he loved. Keith was always constructing something whether it was the magnificent four-sided granite fireplace in his home or one of the many float planes he either built or redid. Extremely particular about what he was building, Keith was exact with everything down to the last rock or piece of wood. He loved spending time with his family at their home or at the cabin in Canada on Big Sawbill Lake. He was always looking for an adventure and enjoyed guys’ weekend and their midnight runs on the snowmobile with a little flask of fun. He loved those trips even if coming back with various injuries and broken bones. That would never stop him from swinging through the Dairy Queen for some ice cream on the way to the hospital. Keith was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and enjoyed having coffee at the Hibbing Airport in the morning with his friends. Above all, he was the biggest family man. He loved being with his family and playing Santa Claus on top of the roof and building sledding courses for the kids. He will be greatly missed, but his memory and legacy will live on.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Pierson; children, Debbie (Lance) Lokken and Darin (Jodie) Pierson; grandkids: Jessie, Peter, Stacie, Steven, Paige, Macie and Ashley; nine great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn “Jean” (Ted) Wilde; step siblings: Eleanor Elj, Bonnie Sirjord, Fred (Claudia) Pianfetti and David Pianfetti; his in-laws and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; and siblings, Kenneth Pierson, Shirley Armbruster and Sharon Pierson.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, Minn. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at 10 a.m. Pastor John Weiher will officiate the service. Interment will take place at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Keith’s family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the Essentia Hospice Team for their kindness and compassionate care that was given to Keith in the recent past. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Hibbing Salvation Army in the spirit of the holiday season and in honor of Keith.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
