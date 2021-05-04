Keith N. MacCormick, 87, of Elko, Minn., died Monday, April 19, 2021, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1933, in Stambaugh, Mich., then moved to Hibbing as a child when his dad became Chief of Police for Hanna Mines. He went on to graduate from Hibbing High School and earned his college degree from the University of Minnesota in Duluth. As a youngster he enjoyed golfing at Mesaba Country Club and bird hunting with his dad. As an adult he was a professional salesman specializing in steel castings for power plants and an honorary ambassador in Lakeside Lemonade.
Golfing and hunting for lost golf balls were always a passion for Keith. He was very proud to have been the Northwest Invitational Champion in 1961, Northwest Senior Champion in 2001, and Northwest Super Senior Champion in 2009. After college he settled in the Twin Cities and continued his golf game at Olympic Hills, Brackett’s Crossing, and finally Creeks Bend Golf Course.
He had so many hobbies and amazing memories including bow hunting, camping anywhere but particularly on Little Winnibigoshish, throwing smelt frys, doing yard work on his 11 acre “lawn,” and raising his two daughters long after they were grown. From the bottom of his heart he loved the friends he’d made over the years and continued to keep in touch with over long phone calls, as well as his friends he’d stop by to visit at Doherty’s Tavern and Creeks Bend.
Keith is survived by his daughters, Michelle of Belle Plaine, Minn., and Emily (Zack) of Highlands Ranch, Colo., from his marriage to Patricia; his grandchildren: Alex, Peyton, Piper, Lola and Cooper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Eloise MacCormick; and his beloved dogs: Duke, Butch, Winnie and Rosie.
A celebration of life will be held at Keith’s home on Saturday, June 26. For more information email CelebrateKeithM@gmail.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.