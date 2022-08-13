Keith Joseph Vagle, age 73, of Tower, formerly of Biwabik, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth after a courageous fight with cancer.

He was born April 26, 1949, in Hallock, Minn., the son of Arnold and Nina (Crow) Vagle. He was a graduate of the Biwabik High School and attended the University of Minnesota.

Service information

Aug 19
Celebration of Life
Friday, August 19, 2022
11:00AM
Biwabik Park Pavilion
100 5th Ave. North
Biwabik, MN 55708
