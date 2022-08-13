Keith Joseph Vagle, age 73, of Tower, formerly of Biwabik, died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at the Solvay Hospice House in Duluth after a courageous fight with cancer.
He was born April 26, 1949, in Hallock, Minn., the son of Arnold and Nina (Crow) Vagle. He was a graduate of the Biwabik High School and attended the University of Minnesota.
In High School, Keith was an accomplished athlete, lettering for 5 years in swimming, 4 years in track, and 3 years in football. He competed in the state swim meet for 3 years. He sang in the choir, lettered in band, and earned the John Philip Sousa Award. While attending the University, Keith was a member of their prestigious marching band. His love of bands continued after college with him performing in the Biwabik Clown Band, the Hopkins West Community Band, and the Mesabi Community Band. He was a Certified Dive Instructor, enjoying many hours of SCUBA diving. Keith had a life altering accident in 1973 after which he was helped by the Courage Center and worked as a Lab Tech for Cargill. Keith loved fishing, dogs, camping at Pathfinder Village, and always saw the best in everything.
Keith is survived by brothers, Nick (Connie) Vagle of Grants Pass, Ore., and Scott (Terry) Vagle of Tower, Minn.; sister-in-law, Joanne Vagle of Cross Lake, Minn.; nieces and nephews: Jason (Tracy), Sarah, Ian (Amanda), Dan, Autumn, and Molly; grand nieces, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Nina; brother, Chris; and nephew, Ricky.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the Biwabik Pavilion. Private Inurnment will take place in the Lakeside Cemetery in Biwabik.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To leave a remembrance online, see www.baumanfuneralhome.com
