Keith Hagen, 48, of Tower, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 5, 2021.
He was born Dec. 12, 1972, in Virginia. Keith worked for Moorhead Electric, Gulbranson Excavating, and Fortune Bay; and in later years, he did odd jobs for others. He enjoyed camping and riding his bike.
Keith is survived by his mother, June Wakefield of Embarrass; cousins, Dan Hackey, Heather and Carrie; extended family and friends, including special friend, Morgan.
He was preceded in death by his brother; stepfather; cousins; and grandparents.
There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at The Shack, 7075 Hwy. 169.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneral.com.
