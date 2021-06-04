Keith Allen Stolhammer 65, of Hibbing, died Wednesday, May 31, 2021, at his home after a two-year battle with lung cancer.
He was born July 22, 1955, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Kenneth and Signora (Olson). Keith grew up and graduated from Hibbing, Minn. He served for three years in the United States Army and attended a variety of schools with an emphasis on electronics. He worked on the East coast where he lived for 25 years before moving back to Minnesota. Keith finished a career at Minnesota Twist Drill (Triumph Twist Drill) while cooking and spicing up mealtimes for his dad. Singing was his love and he participated in Range of Voices and many other ensembles at Chisholm Baptist Church where he attended as a child and then again, these last 15 years. He enjoyed catching up on emails at Caribou Coffee, gaming, visiting with family around the table, studying God’s word, especially the book of Isaiah later in life.
He is survived by his children, Kristopher (Michelle) Stolhammer and their two children: Mason and Kailyn of Norwich, Conn., and Melissa Stolhammer and her two children: Alexander and Aaron of Black Hawk, Colo.; his father, Kenneth Stolhammer; and five siblings: Becky (Eldon) Porter, Karen (Jim) Faust, Kevin (Leony) Stolhammer, Kraig (Siri) Stolhammer, Rachel (John) Ohman.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 7, in Chisholm Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Erickson officiating.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
