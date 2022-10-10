Keith Allen (Chesley) Johnson

Keith Allen (Chesley) Johnson, 70, of Embarrass, Minn., passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, at home with his family by his side, holding his hands.

Keith was born to Bertha (Elo) and Clifton Johnson on Aug. 24, 1952, in Two Harbors (Brimson), Minn. He attended Biwabik schools. He competed in swimming in high school and was a standout. It was then that he earned his nickname Chesley, for having such a perfect chest for swimming. He married Jackie Irgang on Oct. 19, 1996, in Aurora. He worked at LTV until its closing.

