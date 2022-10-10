Keith Allen (Chesley) Johnson, 70, of Embarrass, Minn., passed away on Oct. 7, 2022, at home with his family by his side, holding his hands.
Keith was born to Bertha (Elo) and Clifton Johnson on Aug. 24, 1952, in Two Harbors (Brimson), Minn. He attended Biwabik schools. He competed in swimming in high school and was a standout. It was then that he earned his nickname Chesley, for having such a perfect chest for swimming. He married Jackie Irgang on Oct. 19, 1996, in Aurora. He worked at LTV until its closing.
He loved his Chevy’s. He made one Ford mistake and it’s still sitting behind the garage.
Keith is survived by the love of his life, Jackie; son, Matthew (Brianne) Irgang of Eveleth; granddaughter, Kylee Irgang; brother, Scott (Bonnie) Johnson of Rockford, Ill.; sister, Phyllis (Bill) Hulkonen of Side Lake; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Cherri (Dave Haefner) Hildebrandt of Mobridge, S.D.; Timothy and Connie Dickson of Eveleth; Joe and Karyn Kaldahl of Makinen; Timothy and Lisa Kaldahl of Montana; Patrick and Kayla Kaldahl of Palo; father- and mother-in-law, Robert and Regena Kaldahl of Hoyt Lakes; many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Nick Johnson; great-nephew, Cody Miller; and cherished family friend, Martin Schroeder.
A special thanks to Peter Nelson, Arlo Flannery, Carlo DelCaro and Keith Kussatz for helping Chesley keep the farm going.
A celebration of Keith’s life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Vi’s Pizza on Main Street in Biwabik.
Services provided by Affordable Cremation in Duluth.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.