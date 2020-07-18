Keith Allan Perrault, 60, of Eveleth, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
He was born on June 15, 1960 in Eveleth to Gerald A. and Lorraine C. (Horoshak) Perrault. He grew up riding snowmobiles and motorcycles. He loved anything with a motor and a sense of freedom. At 16, following in his father’s footsteps, he became a stock car driver.
Keith eventually moved to Duluth where he met his wife, Suzanne, whom he treated like a queen. They were married on Oct. 14, 1989. Although he loved Duluth, when it came time to raise his family, he returned to the range to give his boys the life he loved… together he and Suzanne did just that.
Keith loved hunting, time at the shack and recently found the love of cooking. He took great joy in having his entire family over for dinner in which he would make a ton of food and always made sure there were leftovers for his boys’ lunches.
He was very proud of his boys and the good men they had become. He would often say, “my boys are good at what they do”.
His greatest love was his Little Suzie, she had his heart right in her little hand. Keith once said, “If I die riding my bike, I’ll die doing what I love and will be happy.”
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Suzanne (Griffin) Perrault; sons, Jake (Ellen) Perrault and Jared (Naomi) Perrault; granddaughter, Suzie Clementine Perrault; father, Gerald (Cindy) Perrault; sisters, Cindy Perrault Lee (Brent) and Jodi Perrault Cooper; mother-in- law, Robbie Carpenter (Leland) and father-in-law, Eric Griffin; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine; brother-in-law, Frank Cooper.
There will be a gathering for family and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.