Keith A. Konu, 64, of Virginia, died in his home on December 4, 2021, of natural causes.

He was born in Virginia to Andrew and Florence Konu on February 11, 1957. He attended John A. Johnson Elementary School, Roosevelt High School and Mesabi Community College in Virginia and the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

Keith had been captain of the Virginia High School swimming team and was a proud lifelong 8th Streeter and a skilled conversationalist who enjoyed a spirited debate. He worked for the City of Virginia Parks and Recreation for many years, retiring in 2014.

Keith was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his shack partners at the Vermilion River “Chain of Lakes” fishing and hunting camp. He made many fishing trips with lifelong friends to Trout Lake, Anishinaabe, Lac Seul and Lac La Croix.

Keith was a lifelong member of the Northern Club and enjoyed spending time at his family cabin on Lake Esquagama

Keith is survived by nine cousins and extended family. But most importantly, Keith is survived by a core group of friends who have been with him his entire life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Florence, and brother Lee.

Memorials may be sent to: Servicemen’s Club, 227 Chestnut St., Virginia, MN. 55792

