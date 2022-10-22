Kayleigh Marie Chambers, age 34 of Hibbing, Minn., left this world all too soon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
She was born in Hibbing on Jan. 5, 1988, to Darwin Olson and Kristen Chambers. Kayleigh grew up on the Iron Range and graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin Highschool with the class of 2006. She worked for many years as a CNA at different nursing homes in the area. She loved her family and children dearly.
Kayleigh is survived by her maternal and paternal grandparents: Judy and Michael Chambers and Darwin SR (Wanda) Olson and Linda (Roger) Benard; parents, Darwin Olson and Kristen (Bill Edwards) Chambers; beloved children: Logan (Jocelyn Sutherland) Chambers-Lippincott, Braelyn Chambers, Karsten Chambers and Braxtyn Friend; siblings: Steven (Paige), Nick (Kaylee), Tyler, Nicole, Isabella, Ian and Hunter; best friend, Allie Skerjance; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by all of her great grandparents (George and Rose Dahlberg and Alda Kiziway whom she was so close with); soulmate, Taylor Riihinen; uncle, Mike Chambers; and dear friend, Lucas Brincefield.
There will be a gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Chisholm Assembly of God Church from 1 to 4 p.m..
"Gone too soon to be an angel, but she's the prettiest angel I know."
