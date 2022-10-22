Kayleigh Marie Chambers

Kayleigh Marie Chambers, age 34 of Hibbing, Minn., left this world all too soon on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

She was born in Hibbing on Jan. 5, 1988, to Darwin Olson and Kristen Chambers. Kayleigh grew up on the Iron Range and graduated from Nashwauk-Keewatin Highschool with the class of 2006. She worked for many years as a CNA at different nursing homes in the area. She loved her family and children dearly.

To plant a tree in memory of Kayleigh Chambers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries