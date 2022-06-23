Kaye T. Vincent, age 79, of Hibbing passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
She was born Oct. 3, 1942, to Raymond and Frances (Bachnik) Stokes in Hibbing. Kaye was a lifelong resident of Hibbing; she attended the Assumption Catholic School and was a 1960 graduate from Hibbing High School. Kaye worked at Midland Electric and later was the secretary and bar manager for the Hibbing Elks Lodge. Kaye was an amazing cook, her potica was top notch and her spaghetti sauce was a family favorite. She was a generous cook, always preparing large portions, and loved to share her food and sweets especially during the holidays. She loved playing and being a part of her Bridge Club. Kaye also enjoyed golfing and crafting. She was always involved in extra activities and often helped coordinate numerous events at the Hibbing Elks Lodge and the Country Club. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Kaye is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, David Vincent; children, Michele Kes, Patrick (Lori) Vincent, Eric (Sara) Vincent; grandchildren: Brandon Kes, Noah Vincent, Zachary Brantner, Olivia Ridlon, Jackie Ridlon, and George Vincent; numerous extended relatives, and many close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Frances; siblings: Alyce Richards, Beatrice Giles, Jeanne DeGrace-Sullivan and Raymond Stokes Jr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, at Blessed Sacrament Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
