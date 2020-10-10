Kay Marie Lach, 67, of Britt, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, peacefully at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minn.
Kay was born in Virginia, Minn., on April 21, 1953 to Karl and Helen (Novlan) Turk. She graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School in 1971. After graduation, Kay attended Cosmetology School in Virginia, Minn.
Kay married Edward Lach in 1984. The couple was blessed with two children. Kay's greatest passion was being a mother, a role she lovingly immersed herself into and took great pride in. Kay loved volunteering at her children's school and church functions, as well as cheering them on during sporting events. Kay was a forever champion for her children. When time permitted, Kay participated in interior design work. Her keen eye for style and detail made that a fulfilling and rewarding pastime. Kay (Katie) also tended bar at the American Legion in Virginia, which was a perfect outlet to allow Kay's magnetic personality and genuine nature to shine.
When Kay and Edward went their separate ways, Kay found love with her longtime partner, Paul Lee. She and Paul led a fulfilling life together. The couple enjoyed boating, camping, being on the lake, gardening, watching football, decorating for the holidays, four wheeling, grouse hunting, and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. She particularly adored her role as grandmother and loved spending time with her beautiful grandchildren.
Kay is survived by her longtime significant other, Paul Lee; her children, Rachel (Jim) Bougalis and Derek Lach; her grandchildren, Jaeden Loeffler, Torren Bougalis, and soon to be Selah Kay Bougalis; her brother and sisters, Patricia (Tom) Curtis, Carol (Ted) Dimberio and Karl (Donna) Turk Jr.; her mother, Helen Turk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kay is preceded in death by her father, Karl Turk, and her beloved springer spaniel, Kato.
There will be a memorial service held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Abundant Life Church in Hibbing, officiated by Pastor Dan Scally.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
