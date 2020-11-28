Kathryn Suzanne Bone, 98 formerly of Biwabik, Minn., died Nov. 24, 2020 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in MountainIron, Minn., where she had been a resident since Jan. 1, 2017.
Katie was born April 27, 1922, in Biwabik, to John and Eva Yapuncich. She married John D. “Denny” Bone on Jan. 16, 1945, in Aurora, Minn., and celebrated 60 years of marriage in 2005. She and Denny lived in Virginia, Minn., for a short while before settling in Biwabik to raise their family.
Katie graduated with honors from Horace Mann and attended Young and Harsh Business College in Duluth, Minn. She worked as a secretary in Plant Engineering at Erie Mining Company in Hoyt Lakes until retiring in 1983. Katie was active in St. John’s Catholic Church, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Slovenian Ladies Union, Biwabik, Virginia Ladies Golf Club, Virginia Bridge Club, and volunteered at the Virginia Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the Midwest heartland and a veteran of the depression, Katie devoted her long life to the service of family and others. She and “Denny” traveled frequently in the U.S. and Europe during their retirement. In her later years she brought to our family an intimate blend of kindness, humility, wisdom, and independence. Her unrelenting commitment to life has left us in awe, with higher aspirations of which she alone has given us.
Katie is survived by two daughters and one son, Barbara (Denny) Barry of Rochester, Minn., Denny (Rebecca) Bone of Eveleth, Minn., Sally (Jon) Allen of Ashburn, Va.; five grandchildren: William Barry, Mallory (Paul) Skalko, Garrett Bone, Megan McNulty and Kelly McNulty; three great grandchildren, Collette, Liam and Fiona; sister-in-law, Betty Olson.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy, on Aug. 15, 1966; husband, Denny, May 17, 2005; parents, John and Eva Yupuncich; brothers: John, Mike, Joe, Anthony, Frank, and Steve; sisters, Louise and Mary (Chet) Nagolski; and special friend John Spolar on Dec. 1, 2012.
Katie will be remembered for her joyful spirit, kindness, generosity, and abiding love of family.
We extend our deepest thanks to members of her personal family, personal care providers/staff at Diamond Willow and Essentia Hospice who provide care to Katie in her final days.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will have a private gathering.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
