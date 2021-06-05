It is with deep sadness the family of Kathryn "Kathy" King (Koepke) announces her sudden passing. Kathy, 59, of Hibbing, formerly of Zim, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 31, 2021.
She was beloved by all that knew her and always had a smile and kind word for everyone. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and giving to others. She dedicated the last years of her life to caring for her ill father.
Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Janice; her husband, Donnie; and her sister, Marilyn.
She is survived by her father, Gerald "Pete" Koepke; her sister, Donna (David) Klemzak; her brother, Michael (Jennifer) Koepke; her children: Chastity Koepke, Nicole (Jeremy) Jackson, Wayne King, and Donnie King Jr.; as well as numerous cousins and nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 11, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Gathering to follow at Leonidas Town Hall in West Eveleth, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home of Virginia and Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
