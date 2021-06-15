Kathrine Jean (Webb) Kangas, 65, of Mountain Iron, died Monday, June 14, 2021, in her home with her husband Calvin by her side.
She was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Hibbing, the daughter of Loren and Patty (Heffron) Webb. She graduated from Hibbing High School. On June 15, 1974, after dating for 5 years, she was united in marriage to her one and only love, Calvin Kangas. She achieved a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Bemidji State University. Kathy was a blessing to everyone that knew and loved her. Her kindness will always be remembered. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She also enjoyed crafting.
Survivors include her loving husband, Calvin; children, Sheri Kangas of Duluth, Jason Kangas (Lisa) of Las Vegas, and Jesse Kangas of Duluth; grandchildren: Megan Angel, Lynndzie Kangas, Donovin Kangas, Katrena Kangas, and Alli Kangas; four great-grandchildren; father, Loren Webb; siblings, Lori (Bob) Manzoline, Darren (Cathy) Webb, and Tracy (Jackie) Webb; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Patty Webb; and grandchild, Evea Kangas.
A family graveside service will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
