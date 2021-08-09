Kathrine E. Hawkinson

Kathrine Hawkinson, 75 of Cook, Minn., passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, unexpectedly at her home.
She was born Aug. 14, 1945, in Cook to Rudolph and Ann (Mravinc) Edblom. Kathrine grew up in rural Cook and later moved to Virginia with her twin sister Kathleen. They lived in an apartment above a business and even in her later years she would always point it out to whoever she was in the car with. On Oct. 5, 1968, Kathrine was married to Robert Hawkinson. They spent their early years together camping, fishing and enjoying time with family and friends. Later on they would enjoy spending summers at the campground in Warroad, snow birding in Arizona. Kathrine enjoyed playing cards and she would often watch the Hallmark Channel, she also looked forward to gathering with her siblings every Sunday.
Kathrine is survived by her children, Wes (Cheryl) Hawkinson, Bear River, Minn., Stacy (Jeff) Ohmann, Wright, Minn.; grandchildren: Colton, Logan and Jade (Brody Hicks) Hawkinson, Katie and Ben Ohmann; siblings: Warren (Harriet) Edblom, Irene (Jerry) Simonson, Loretta Turman, Barbara (Jerry) Gunderson, Donna (Roger) Billington, Joyce Hanson, Robert (Lois) Edblom; sister-in-law, Edith (Zig) Tauginas; brother-in-law, Jerry Sternberg; many nieces, nephews and extended relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; siblings, Vivian Hanson, twin sister, Kathleen Sternberg, Richard Edblom and infant brother, Jhalmer.
Funeral services for Kathrine will be noon Friday, Aug. 13, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be at the Morcom Cemetery immediately following the service.
To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
