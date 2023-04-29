Kathleen Stojakovich
Kathleen Stojakovich passed away on April 24, 2023, due to Congestive Heart Failure and Parkinsons.
Kathleen Stojakovich
Kathleen was born in Eveleth, Minn., on June 30, 1937. She, her sister Mary and brother Mike, were put into Foster Care at an early age after her parents divorced. Kathleen and her sister lived in Eveleth until she was about 11 years old and then relocated to another foster family (Angie and Jack Brennan in Biwabik, Minn.) where she lived until she graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1955. Kathleen was employed as a Medical Secretary in Aurora, Minn., and Denver, Colo. In the late 1960s, after serving three years in the Peace Corps in Kathmandu, Nepal, she was employed as a medical transcriber on the hospital ship, Project HOPE , for year in Natal, Brazil. Kathleen returned to the U.S. and began her career as a federal government employee, first working at the State Department in Washington, D.C., for 18 years and then with the Drug Enforcement Administration in in Arlington, Va., for the remainder of her working career.
She survived by her sister, Mary Jane Holcomb and husband, Carl Holcomb, in Torrance, CA; also her brother, Mike, his wife, Carol, their children, Michelle, Vincent and grandson, Vincent in Eagle Rock, CA; also Cousins, Shelly Karpen Rubow, and her Daughters, Chelsea and Kelly and Cousin Donna Dols in Minnesota; also Foster Family, Jean and Rick Goodman, and their children, Alicia, and Christopher, in Minnesota; also Jim and Jeanne Bymark, John Bymark and Todd Bymark and their families in Minnesota.
Kathleen will be celebrating her 86th Birthday on June 30, 2023, in Heaven.
Masses will be said for Kathleen at Our Lady of Hope Church in Biwabik, Minn., on June 25, 2023, and at St. John Fisher Church, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on June 30, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity In her honor.
